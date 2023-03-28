WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department is investigating a murder which occurred at the 3300 block of Brookview Drive, near Guthrie Park.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley says police were dispatched around 1:21 p.m. Tuesday regarding a shooting. Shell casings were found on scene.

Police say the 16-year-old victim was a 16-year-old African American and had a severe gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were performed by officers, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. A suspect has not been identified.

The teenager’s family has been notified.

Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian released the following statement:

This is a cowardly act of gun violence resulting in the tragic loss of yet another teenager in our

community. Our officers will work tirelessly to identify those involved in his death. If you have any information regarding this murder, do the right thing and contact the Waco Police Department to help identify those involved. Our sincerest condolences to the family of this young man.” Chief Sheryl Victorian/ Waco Police Department

If you have any information on this case, please call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.