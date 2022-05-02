WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: 49-year-old Michael Anthony Soliz has been arrested and charged with Manslaughter in the shooting death of 45-year-old Benjamin Miller on April 9, 2022.

On April 10, 2022 The Waco Police Department investigated a homicide which took place at the 1500 Block of North 11th Street in the afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting at approximately 3:30 p.m. on April 9, 2022. When officers arrived, they found one victim, Miller, with a gunshot wound and immediately began medical aide until AMR arrived.

Benjamin Brannan Miller of Woodway later died in the hospital on April 9. The next of kin has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available at this time.

Source: Waco Police Department