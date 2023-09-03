Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — UPDATE: The Waco Police Department announced at 5:08 a.m. Sunday morning that its 911 and non-emergency phone systems had been restored. The original report was released just after 4 a.m.

While the problem was being addressed, all 911 calls were being diverted to other local agencies working with the police department.

The agency says people could still call 911 or the dispatch mobile number, but they should expect some delays.

Waco PD did not say what caused the problem, only that the department worked with AT&T and McLennan County 911 to fix the issues within the system.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you updates as they become available.