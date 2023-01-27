WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Every January is dedicated to raise awareness for crime stoppers in Texas. An initiative that encourages community members to report crime anonymously.

The Waco Crime Stoppers program began in 1981 and has since then assisted law enforcement with crime prevention for over thirty years.

The programs main purpose allows for members of the community to fight crime without fear or worry of retaliation from criminals, or getting unwanted attention.

Waco Police Department Officer Sofie Martinez spoke to the impact of what the communities involvement means.

“What you’re doing is you’re contributing to making your community safer for you and for everybody that lives in this community,” shared Officer Martinez.

According to the Waco Police Department, the Waco Crime Stoppers have contributed to solving many cases leading to more than 29,000 arrests, $2 million dollars worth of property recovered, and over $4 million dollars worth of drugs seized. Resulting in over $1 million dollars of rewards paid to tippers.

Aside from collaborating with the Waco Crime Stoppers, there are other ways and initiatives you can participate in to know the law enforcement side of this community better,” said Officer Martinez. “Get involved, with your police department. That way you can get to know how we operate. We have several volunteer programs for our community to get involved in.”

You can reach out to the Waco Crime Stoppers by visiting here, or by downloading their free mobile app, and by calling their hotline number at 254-753-HELP.

The Waco Police Department is always looking for ways to get the community involved and engaged.