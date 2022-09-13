WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department are on scene at Waco High inside clearing the building.

Currently, there is no indication of an active shooter at Waco High School. Waco PD officers and agencies are still clearing the building to ensure the safety of students, staff, and faculty.

The Waco Police Department and school district are allowing parents to go to the BASE for reunification, located at the Extraco Center, 4601 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX 76710.

Waco PD received a report of a shooting in a classroom at a Waco High. Waco ISD says this claim does not appear to be credible, however, law enforcement is in the process of clearing the building.

Out of an abundance of caution, Lake Air Montessori Middle School, Hillcrest PDS, and Crestvire are on a “Secure.” The district plans on normal dismissal at these campuses.

Waco PD and Waco ISD released in separate tweets this information.

FOX 44 will keep you updated as we learn more.