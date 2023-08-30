WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One of the two victims in the Ruby Avenue shooting in Waco has died. Police say this investigation is considered a homicide.

The Waco Police Department says that 19-year-old Sondre Johnson, who was shot over the weekend, has succumbed to his injuries. The other male victim is reported to be stable. A suspect has not been identified.

“This type of violence saddens and angers me,” says Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian. “Using a weapon to resolve disputes often results in tragedy for the victim, the family of the victim, and our community. It also results in negative lifetime consequences for the suspect and his or her family.

“Although overall crime continues to decline in our city, incidents resulting from high-risk lifestyles continue to happen. Many of the victims and offenders of this lifestyle are young people whose lives are cut short by death or eventual prosecution and incarceration. We are much better than this.

“The Waco Police Department will continue to work diligently to identify and hold accountable the person or persons responsible for the death of Sondre Johnson, and in our efforts to stop this cycle of violence. I am asking anyone with information regarding this murder or the potential for further violence, to contact the Waco Police Department before another young person’s life is lost.”

Officers were originally dispatched to the 600 block of Ruby Avenue at 2 a.m. Saturday. Two 19-year-old victims were shot and transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

The department says that this incident has been very fluid, and the information Special Crimes Detectives receive will be vital for the investigation. If you have any information on this homicide, you can call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or Crime Stoppers and submit an anonymous tip at 254-753-HELP(4357).

Police say this is the eighth homicide investigation of 2023.