Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Waco Police Department wants your help identifying two people accused of aggravated robbery and firing a gun inside a store.

Officers say a man and woman entered a store in the early morning hours of Sept. 24th in the 2400 block of Robinson Drive. The pair then grabbed merchandise and tried to leave without paying.

When an employee of the store tried to stop the man and woman, one of the suspects pulled out a weapon and fired while running out. Thankfully, no one was injured.

If you have any information regarding this investigation or who these individuals are please send in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 254-753-HELP(4357) or click the link below to send in a tip online.

If your tip leads to an arrest it could lead up to a $2,000 reward.