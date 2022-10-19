Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police are asking for the help of the public in finding two people they suspect in the theft of over $750,000 worth of vehicles.

Thirty-three-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez are both wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony.

Hernandez is also wanted for causing an accident and not stopping to render aid as he fled from Waco Police during a traffic stop.

Waco Police detectives are working closely on this case with McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Robinson PD, Bellmead PD, and Plano PD, along with other agencies across the state of Texas.

If you have any information regarding the location of Gonzalez or Hernandez, you are asked to call the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500 or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357 or online here