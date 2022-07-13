WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Police are raising awareness of an increase in credit card abuse/theft cases from construction equipment and building materials businesses.

The department says that in almost every case, a person calls in and places an order over the phone and pays for the items with a credit card number. A different person then shows up to pick the materials up and signs for them. The credit card number given over the phone is stolen, and by the time the business is notified of a charge back by the card company – the items purchased are gone.

The department says these items are very difficult, if not impossible, to recover. ​The best course of action for business owners is to stop taking credit card numbers over the phone unless it is a regular, known customer.

Recent suspects have come from the Houston and Dallas areas, and have targeted multiple different locations in and around Waco. If you think someone is attempting to do this at your business, you can call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.