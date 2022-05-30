WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Police Department detectives have recently seen an increase in scam reports.

Spokesperson Cierra Shipley took the time to share a few tips on the major red flags to look out for, and you can view these tips below. The most repeated scams involve a phone call, text, email or computer pop-up saying fraudulent activity has been detected on your computer or device. These same scams can also come across accounts like Google, Amazon and credit cards.

Shipley says these scammers are very convincing, so if you’re asked to “send money right away” or to “fix the issue,” it is a scam.

If you think someone might be trying to scam you out of money on the phone or over the internet, you can discuss these matters with someone you know and trust, or contact Waco PD at 254-750-7500 before you send money.