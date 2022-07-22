WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department Burglary and Auto Theft Unit Detectives are raising awareness on increases in two specific crimes.

The department sent out a release on Friday morning detailing how you can prevent yourself from becoming a victim of bank jugging and trailer theft.

The department says bank jugging is a scheme where offenders will park outside of banks and watch as bank customers come in and out. After following the bank customer to another location, they will break into the vehicle and take the money or other valuables.

In the last week, there have been four confirmed bank jugging incidents at local Chase and Bank of America establishments. The department is urging citizens to be aware of their surroundings in order to not become a victim. If something doesn’t look right, or if you see anyone sitting in their vehicles outside of a bank for long periods of time, you should call your local police department and report it.

The department also says that trailer thefts have increased in the last two months, and that trrailers are very easy to steal if not stored and secured properly.

The department is asking residents to store trailers behind a locked fence with a trailer lock. Etch in a VIN onto multiple places of the trailer and document where and what that VIN is. Even if your trailer is attached to your vehicle, it could still be stolen, and the department advises to take all necessary precautions to keep trailers safe. Trailers are hard to track when stolen, and taking pictures can help identify them if any are taken.

Burglary and Auto Theft Detectives are actively working, and have on occasion, been able to stop these crimes before they happened. The department says they are working tirelessly on all these cases to identify, find and apprehend the offenders.

To report a crime, you can call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.