WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department is raising awareness about a rising number of thefts of catalytic converters.

The department posted on social media Saturday that Toyota Tundras have become a “hot commodity” – with three of these brands reported to be involved in thefts last Thursday night.

The department says a new law passed in 2021 made it a felony to steal, buy or sell catalytic converters. The department goes on to say it wants to make sure the public is staying vigilant.

The department says catalytic converters change harmful substances in a car’s exhaust. Gasses, such as carbon monoxide, nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide are turned into less harmful substances like carbon dioxide and water vapor by means of chemical reactions.