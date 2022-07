WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department has made a second arrest for a deadly shooting that took place on the Baylor Campus in early spring.

20-year-old Jaytron Damon Scott has been served a murder warrant from Waco Police Department Special Crimes Detectives for the murder of Joseph Craig Thomas Jr.

Scott is currently at the Harris County jail on unrelated charges and will later be extradited to McLennan County.