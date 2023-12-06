Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Waco Police Officers are investigating a shooting that took place in Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest Wednesday morning.

According to police, a man came into the hospital for an unrelated medical reason around 5 a.m. While in the medical center, police say he shot himself in an attempt to commit suicide.

Waco PD says the man is alive and his condition has stabilized. No one else was hurt in the shooting.

Police are not saying why the man was in the hospital in the first place. FOX 44 News has reached out to Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest for more information about the man and security measures at the medical center.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you updates as they become available.