Waco (FOX 44) — The Waco Police Department has issued a warning about sending nude photos over social media.

Detectives have noticed an increase in scams where a man meets a woman online and she coerced him into sending nude photos. Once that happens, the man is blackmailed into sending money because the person threatens to destroy his life.

Detectives say these are hard cases to make arrests on or get the money back. They say the blackmailer is often in another country and hard to track down through face social media accounts.

They warn you not to send any money to anyone over the internet and do not send nude photos over social media, especially to people you do not know.