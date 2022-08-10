Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A shooting connected with a Sunday domestic disturbance has led to the arrest of a 31-year-old Waco man.

Nicolas Tavera Martinez remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm in a municipality.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were sent to the 2300 block of North 19th Street at 7:29 p.m. Sunday on a reported domestic disturbance.

When the got there, they found one man already left the scene and was on the way to the hospital with a gunshot wound. In speaking with those present, officers were told the two men were arguing – with things turning physical.

At this point, one of the men is accused of shooting the other. The victim’s wound was reported not to be life-threatening.

Bond for Martinez on the two charges was set at a total of $210,000.