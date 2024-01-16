Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Waco Police Association announced Tuesday the majority of its members have endorsed Jeff Aguirre for McLennan County Sheriff.

Aguirre is running against incumbent Sheriff Parnell McNamara to be the Republican candidate. The primary will be held on March 5th.

According to the Waco Police Association (WPA), 77.5% of the votes from members went to Aguirre, while 10% went to McNamara. The remaining 12.5% expressed no endorsement.

WPA President Vern Darlington says the organization commends Sheriff McNamara for his contributions to the sheriff’s office, but members believe it is time for a change. McNamara has been McLennan County Sheriff since January 2013.

FOX 44 News has reached out to Sheriff McNamara for comment on the WPA endorsement. This article will be updated when he responds.

According to his campaign website, Aguirre has been a full-time police officer in Texas for 25 years. Most recently he has served as the McLennan County District Criminal Investigator assigned to the prosecutor over the Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) unit.

Before that, Aguirre was a Narcotics and Organized Crime Investigator under the direction of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years. He also spent 7 years in Afghanistan and Haiti as a contract employee alongside the U.S. Military.