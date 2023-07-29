WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Today the Waco Police Department gave back to the community by providing free backpacks with school supplies for children and teenagers. By 7:30 am Waco families stood in a line wrapped around the Richland Mall.

Over 1,110 backpacks with supplies were donated from local community members and businesses. After today’s turnout it’s clear there is a need for school supplies in the Central Texas area and more donations in the future, so that no one is turned away.

Central Texas mother Nina Pulliam explains why today was so great for her and her family, “I have five kids and this this actually helps out a whole lot. You know, the free backpacks and school supplies and stuff. So it means a lot. And I appreciate everything that they (Waco Police Department) do for us.”

Today’s event also featured free haircuts, immunizations and eye screenings as well as interactive games with officers, to give children confidence to start the new year.

The Waco Police Department hopes relating to the community on a personal level will build equity and trust for the future.