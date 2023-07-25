WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department and members of the community prepped for the third annual Back to School Bash on Tuesday.

Local students will have an opportunity to receive free supplies this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside of Waco’s Richland Mall, so they can kick off the school year prepared and ready to go!

“Having something as simple as a backpack, a notebook, folder, pencils and crayons. It goes such a long way,” says Waco PD Public Information Officer Cierra Shipley.

With an assembly line of volunteers, the Waco Police Department had plenty of hands for all 1,200 backpacks to be filled. All supplies were donated by local community members and businesses.

“This is one more thing our Police Department just loves to do. As far as giving back goes, we love to interact with the kids in our community. They’re the future of our community,” says Shipley.

Clear backpacks will be provided this year, along with standard backpacks. This is because the Waco Independent School District has implemented a new clear backpack policy.

If you plan on attending the free event this Saturday, be sure children come with an adult in order to pick up a backpack.