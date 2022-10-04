WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – National Night Out (NNO) is designed to allow neighbors to join and present a unified force in the fight against crime in the community by hosting or attending block parties, group parties, or your Neighborhood Association meetings.

Tuesday evening, Waco residents were able to take part in National Night Out. Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association and other organizations in the Waco community worked together to host the block party for the Brook Oaks community.

Over 20 vendors came out to inform the community about what the city of Waco has to offer. Students from University High School even came out to join in the fun and play with the kids.

National night out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement, while bringing back a true sense of community. It also provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

“It’s a good thing. I mean, anytime we can bring people together that you see, there’s a very diverse group of folks here tonight. It’s always a good time to come and have a discussion about crime stats and interacting with the police department, fire department, the City of Waco officials. That’s always a good thing,” says Sammy Smith, President of the Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association.

October 5th is National Coffee with a Cop Day. You can hang out with Waco Police Department at Bitty & Beau’s Coffee at 110 Franklin Ave from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.