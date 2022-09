Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a 33-year-old man Saturday afternoon.

Gregory Jefferson died when his Suzuki GSX-R750 collided with a Ford F150 on Valley Mills Drive. Police say the truck driver turned left into a parking lot and the motorcycle slammed into it, throwing Jefferson in the process.

An ambulance took Jefferson to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

No arrests or charges have been filed so far.