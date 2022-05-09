Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco police report making two arrests in connection with an armed robbery of a Waco home which took place Friday – arresting both a man conducting the robbery and a woman driving a getaway car.

Both are facing charges of First Degree Felony Aggravated Robbery.

Police Department Spokesperson Cierra Shipley says it was early Friday morning when officers responded to the robbery report at a home in the 2900 block of Summer Avenue. The victim noticed the front door of his home was open, then saw there was a man inside removing his personal property.

The victim confronted the man, who then pulled a handgun. At this point, the victim backed off and the man fled to a car out front being driven by a woman.

Shipley said the suspect vehicle was found a short time later in the 200 block of Kennedy Circle, and the two were arrested.

The driver was identified as Brianna Rodriguez, and the man was identified as Curtis Dontel Johnson. Both were transported to the McLennan County Jail.

Jail records indicate Johnson posted $75,000 bond, and was released on Sunday. Rodriguez remained in the jail on Monday, with her bond also set at $75,000.