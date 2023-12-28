Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges of assaulting a Waco police officer and threatening to kill him while the victim and other officers were responding to another call.

An arrest affidavit stated that officers had been responding to a disturbance call at an apartment in the 400 block of Owen Lane Wednesday. When officers arrived they were told that a party was going on in the apartment that had resulted in the noise. Officers were in the process of checking out the rooms in the apartment after getting permission from the occupant, when they found a man hiding in a closet. When the man was asked to put his hands behind his back, he said “no”, pulling his hands away. As other officers approached the affidavit stated he began ” struggling violently” with three officers, at one point striking one of the officers in the face.

The man, later identified as Xavier Carpenter, was placed in a patrol car with the affidavit stating that he began kicking forcefully on the inside of the door, causing it to bow outward. The affidavit stated that when he was informed of his charges at the jail he began shouting angrily at the officer who had been hit earlier telling him that when he got out of jail he was going to shoot and kill him.

Carpenter was booked into the jail on charges of resisting arrest, on charges of felony assault on a peace officer and felony charges of retaliation. He remained in the jail Thursday with a cash bond set at $17,000.