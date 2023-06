Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Waco Police Department released video Friday of the officer-involved shooting of a dog when officers went to the wrong house on a burglary call Saturday, June 3rd. We want to warn you that some of the video is disturbing.

In a press release, the department says dispatchers put 3204 North 20th A Street into a GPS system, but it autocorrected to 3204 North 20th Street.

Officers went there because dispatchers received information from someone screaming a male kicked her door in and asked for officers to come. The call taker also heard a male’s voice in the background stating, “I’m not trying to hurt you,” before the line went dead.

When the officers arrived at the wrong address, they say a back door was open, which matched information from the original call.

In the video, when the two officers approach the house and announce themselves, several dogs start barking and rush outside. One dog, identified as Finn, runs at one of the officers, who at first retreats. As the dog continues forward, the officer shoots the dog.

Finn’s owner took him to an emergency center, where the dog died.

A Waco PD Commander met the family at the clinic, offered his sympathy, and provided information regarding services provided as a result of the incident, according to the press release.

To keep this from happening again, Waco PD is directing dispatchers to evaluate any address

that occurs on any of the streets that have an adjacent “A” street. The department is also working with the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system manufacturer to ensure that steps are taken to prevent this kind of mistake.

Waco PD says officers addressed the original incident after realizing they were dispatched to the wrong house. No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made from the original call.