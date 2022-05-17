WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Waco Police Department is responding to a shooting in the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard.





Police tell FOX 44 News that they received a call around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, and that an African-American man received multiple gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown.

This incident started with an argument in the nearby parking lot. A female suspect is being sought, and a person of interest is in custody. The relationship of the suspect and victim is unknown.

The victim’s name has not been released. Next of kin has not been notified.

At 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, police told FOX 44 that the shooting victim died on the scene. This is Waco’s 13th murder of 2022.