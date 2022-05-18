Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco police are searching for the weapon used in Tuesday’s murder on Bosque Boulevard.

Police say they believe it may have been thrown out of a car window in the area of the 1600 block of W Waco Drive.

Police are asking for the public to keep an eye out for it, and if it is found to immediately call police at 254-750-7500.

Waco’s 13th homicide of the year occurred about 8:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard. Officers arriving on the scene found a man who had been shot multiple times. The name of the victim has not been released, as of Wednesday morning.

Police have identified the suspect in the shooting as 31-year-old Ardra Robinson, who they believe knew the victim.

Ardra Robinson.

She has been arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail, where she was held on a murder charge.