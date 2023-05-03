Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Waco Police Officers are searching for the person who killed a teenager Tuesday night.

Around 8:41 p.m., officers got a call about a shooting near the 1900 block of JJ Flewellen Road. They found a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen’s family has been notified, but his name has not been released at this time. This is the seventh murder of 2023 and the sixth murder investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-HELP(4357).