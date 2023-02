WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Saturday morning shooting.

Spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to 29th Street and Flint Avenue around 6 a.m. They started investigating an aggravated assault after a man was shot in the abdomen.

Shipley says the man is expected to be okay. Officers are still searching for the suspect.

This is an isolated incident.