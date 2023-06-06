Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police have found a man they say is a suspect in the taking of a car from a woman at gunpoint back in May.

It was at 3:39 p.m. on May 9 when officers were dispatched on a suspicious persons call in the area of South 12th Street and Speight Avenue. While they were on that call, officers also received information about a woman who was robbed at gunpoint nearby in the 1100 block of South 11th Street.

When officers got to the second location, they were told that a man displayed what looked like a gun and demanded the woman’s car keys. He took the keys and drove off with her vehicle.

As officers investigated the two calls, they discovered that the description of the man in the suspicious person call matched that of the suspect in the robbery. Officers were later to identify 19-year-old Arstevion Raymon Hopkins as a suspect in the cases.

An arrest warrant was obtained and served on Monday. When officers first attempted to arrest him, they said he gave a false name and said it wasn’t him they were looking for. He then was reported to have tried to get away, and resisted being taken into custody.

Hopkins was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery, failure to identify as a fugitive and giving false information, evading arrest or detention and resisting arrest. He remained in the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday, with his bond set at a total of $81,000.