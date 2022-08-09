Waco (FOX 44) — The Waco Fire Marshal is calling a fire at the Highlander Post Office on North 19th Street an accident. It started just before 1 p.m. Monday.

The fire did $75,000 worth of damage to the building. It flames also damaged some mail inside the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Postal Service stopped operations at the post office Monday, saying the move comes as an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of both postal customers and employees. No employees or customers were harmed, and it appears no damage was sustained to any mail and packages.

All operations at the Highlander Post Office, located at 4428 N 19th Street, are temporarily suspended effective immediately – until further notice. The Postal Service will provide additional information when normal operations resume.

Customers with a P.O. Box at the Highlander Post Office should pick up their mail at the location listed below. Customers who receive mail delivery at their residence or business from the Highlander P.O. should see no changes to their service.