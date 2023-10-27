Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Waco 100 radio personality Jim Cody has died after a battle with liver cancer, according to his morning show partner Zack Owen.

In a post on Facebook, Owen said Cody loved his wife and family, as well as his friends and local Waco-100 fans. The two men had worked together over over 30 years on the radio.

A benefit is planned for Sunday, Oct. 29th, to help Cody’s wife, Mel. It will be at K&W’s Bar and Grill from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with food, music, and an auction. There is also a GoFundMe set up for Cody’s family.