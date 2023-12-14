WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Regional Airport has a new look, and the community is invited to come over and check it out!

The City of Waco will be hosting a celebration event at 11 a.m. Friday at 7999 Karl May Drive. This will be in honor of the completion of the Airport’s terminal modernization project.

The City says that the goal of the renovation was to create a clean and beautiful terminal to best represent the culture and values of the Waco community. The $9 million terminal renovation project was made possible with $8.3 million in Federal Aviation Administration funds.

The multi-phase project includes a complete overhaul from floor to ceiling with new terrazzo

flooring, vaulted ceilings, lighting, restrooms, furniture, charging stations and more. In addition to the interior renovations, the Airport also features infrastructure improvements – including a new HVAC system, fire alarm, roof system and fire suppression systems.

The City also mentioned that an addition to the Airport’s renovation project includes the completion of new art installations. The City collaborated with Creative Waco to commission four art pieces to welcome both local residents and travelers through a journey of Waco’s rich history and vibrant culture.

The City is also launching a rebranding of the Waco Regional Airport alongside the renovation unveiling.

A selection process for a restaurant to fill a 1,616 square-foot food and beverage area is underway. The selected restaurant will receive a $19,392 tenant improvement allowance to be spent on furnishing and decorating the space. Once the restaurant is operational, it will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., and available to both passengers and locals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.