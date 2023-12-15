WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Regional Airport has a new look with its 9+ million-dollar renovation. Today’s ceremony serves as a milestone for the Waco Regional Airport. Symbolizing the time, energy, and skills of those who contributed to the project.

“Flying Waco is important. It’s easy. And now it has been renovated to a modern, beautiful gem,” says City Council Member Andrea Barefield.

The city collaborated with Creative Waco to commission four art pieces, consistent with the culture of Waco. The last major modification to the airport was completed in 2008, leading the city to prioritize modernization especially with changes in technology.

Updated checkpoints and modern finishes amenities such as electronic charging stations and designated work areas, which create a travel experience similar to some of the newest airports in the country.

The city is hopeful the airport renovation will create more economic opportunities, “We are a city that will honor its culture and heritage of the past while offering you modern technological amenities of the future. We are growing, we are evolving, and we are Waco. We are that city to believe in,” says Barefield.