WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known Waco restaurant needs your help during its time of need.

An electrical fire sparked in the building of the TruJamaica restaurant in East Waco on December 8. The fire was smoldering for hours and left significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and roof areas. No injuries have been reported due to the fire happening after-hours.

(Courtesy: GoFundMe) (Courtesy: GoFundMe)

Tru Jamaica’s insurance is assessing the damages. This begins a marathon of uncertainties for the TruJamaica family and staff. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started to help support TruJamaica during its process of rebuilding.

The restaurant is currently closed. If you would like to make a donation to TruJamaica, you can go here.