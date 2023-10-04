WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The results are in from the Waco Restaurant Weekend fundraiser at the end of September.

Keep Waco Beautiful tells FOX 44 News that $3,872 was raised just through registrations. There was even more money raised through sponsorships.

From September 29 through October 1, over 40 participating restaurants, food trucks, bars and coffee shops in Waco offered special menus to engage new and existing customers. Some participating restaurants hosted special events like popup markets, live music, food and drink pairings and entertainment.

In addition, every registration fee was donated back to Keep Waco Beautiful.

Event organizers say this event was born as Waco Restaurant Week in September 2019, with a vision of celebrating the Waco food scene with 65 locally-owned restaurants, food trucks and brand-new concepts. Just under $10,000 for Caritas of Waco was previously raised through the 2019 event.