Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army is planning a new facility which would help Waco’s homeless population.

The Waco City Council will consider an agreement this Tuesday to provide $1 million toward the Center of Hope project. The money would come from funds received through the American Rescue Plan, and would go toward construction of transitional housing units for people and families who are either homeless or at risk for becoming homeless.

The overall project would be located at 1324 LaSalle Avenue. The new facility would include an emergency shelter for up to 100 people, including 16 family apartments. There would also be a dining hall for meals, a day center, access to case workers and the availability of physical and mental health care. In addition, there would be an outdoor recreation space and warehouse space.

Background material supplied with the City Council agenda indicated the Center would allow the Salvation Army to consolidate its operation into one location to better serve people in crisis, to close service gaps and to expedite individuals or families in their transition to self-sufficiency.

The money that would come from the City would be used in the support of the construction of ten shelter units. The project would begin in 2024, with completion anticipated by July 2025.