WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Waco Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign aims for a certain money goal each year.

They found themselves short $50,000 after the holidays but an anonymous donation today quickly closed that gap.

For the past three years, the Salvation Army has seen highs and lows with the amounts raised from the well-known Red Kettle Campaign that has been around since 1891.

Funds from those campaigns assist in a variety of financial necessities from grants to funding the services they offer.

Today, the organization received a phone call with news that would ease their worries for this years budget.

“$50,000. What a blessing that, that God laid on the heart of that person or that those people to give to us what we needed in order to make our goal so that we could continue serving,” shares Waco Salvation Army Commanding Officer Major Jim Taylor.

The generous donor wishes to remain anonymous and the Waco Salvation Army is grateful the person allowed them to reach their annual goal of $180,000.

And now, Major Taylor shares they can focus on what is most important, servicing those in the community.

“A gift from that individual has really allowed the Salvation Army to kind of stay focused on ministry and focused on the service we provide, instead of being focused on where is the money going to come from or that sort of thing.”

The Waco Salvation Army is now on track for funding moving forward, and the organization is excited to give back, without being held back because of finances.

The Waco Salvation Army is always looking for volunteers. You can sign up here.