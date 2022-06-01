WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a shooting which left four people wounded.

Officers were called at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting near the 1900 Block of Preston Street. When officers arrived, they found two victims – one man and one woman – with gunshot wounds. The other two victims, two men with gunshot wounds, went to the hospital before officers arrived. The woman is in critical condition. The three men are in stable condition.

Officers believe this to be an isolated incident, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500, or to send in a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

This investigation is ongoing.