WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco’s Solid Waste Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The department has informed the public of the passing of Nick Ebertz, and says Nick was a respected colleague and served in Solid Waste for over 22 years. He was most recently serving as the Solid Waste Operations Crew Leader.

The department says that beyond Nick’s work and responsibilities, he also made an impact on people through his love for giving back to the community and helping those in need. He was known for bringing joy to others – whether by driving a trash truck to children’s birthday parties or cooking dinner for the homeless.

Nick was also seen driving the Grinch Mobile around town and helping kids in and out of the residential trucks during outreach events – such as National Night Out.

(Courtesy: City of Waco Solid Waste Department)

Due to Nick’s passing, the residential curbside trash and yard collection schedule for March 14 is altered.

The City of Waco says the residential curbside trash and yard waste collection schedule will be moved from March 14 to March 15, and the Solid Waste Call Center will be closed on March 14 from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Commercial and rolloff collections will start on March 14 and finish on March 15. Cobbs and Landfill will be open as usual.

The City of Waco and the Solid Waste Department would like to ask the community to keep Nick’s family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.