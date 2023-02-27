WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department responded to an accident on Interstate 35, near the 4th Street Bridge, on Monday morning.

Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that two 18-wheelers and four vehicles were involved. The Waco Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The Police Department is unsure on any injuries. Travelers on southbound Interstate 35 saw delays in traffic.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.