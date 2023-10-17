WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor University and the City of Waco honored the life and service of Reverend M.L. Cooper, Jr. by rededicating the street named after him and formally unveiling the new M.L. Cooper Drive street sign.

From 1958 to 1981, Reverend Cooper pastored the historic Second Missionary Baptist Church, which was located on the north side of the Baylor campus on M.L. Cooper Drive.

In 2003, in a collaborative effort between Baylor and Second Baptist, the congregation was relocated from M.L. Cooper Drive to a temporary home in the former Edgefield Baptist Church.

In July 2004, Second Baptist celebrated the first Sunday service in its new building at 2001 Dallas Street. The building was dedicated a month later.

Reverend Cooper’s son, Marcus Cooper III, spoke at Monday’s rededication. He says it brings back a lot of life memories on this street to see how Baylor and Waco have changed.

“To restore this sign, it really brings back the legacy and the memories of all those who lived in this area at a time when, you know, Waco was different. Society was different. But it’s amazing, the progress we’ve made since then,” says Marcus.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and Baylor University President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone also spoke at Monday’s event. A sign was also presented to Minnie Washington, the widow of Reverend Cooper.