WACO, Texas / STONINGTON, Conn. (FOX 44) – The Coast Guard Foundation announced Wednesday that it has awarded 168 new scholarships in 2022 – totaling $550,000 in support for the 2022-2023 academic year. One of the scholarship recipients is a Waco student.

Riley Kennedy, of Waco, has been awarded a Coast Guard Foundation Scholarship. Riley is the child of retired Coast Guard veteran James Patrick Kennedy. She will attend Baylor University this fall.

The Coast Guard Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families. Ever since the program’s inception in 1990, the Foundation has awarded more than $6 million in scholarships – ensuring Coast Guard children can build strong futures through a college education or technical school training.

These scholarships benefit the children of enlisted men and women who are serving or have served in the U.S. Coast Guard – whether active duty, reserve, retired or deceased.

For more information on the scholarship program and the support given to Coast Guard members and their families, you can view the video below. To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation, or to help support its work, you can visit www.coastguardfoundation.org or call (860) 535-0786.