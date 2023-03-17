WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco tax preparer will spend four years in prison, in addition to two others from Tax World, for a $1.8 million conspiracy.

According to IRS Criminal Investigation, Labanda Loyd, of Waco, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for her role in a tax filing conspiracy which caused a tax loss exceeding $1.8 million – and for her false application for a $18,000 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan.

Additionally, Jalessia Elaine Sais was sentenced to 40 months for her role in the conspiracy and her own PPP fraud – while Deidra Yvonne Brandon was sentenced to twelve months and one day for the tax fraud conspiracy.

According to court documents, Loyd, Brandon, Shaterian Parr, Sais and Lashamekwa Alexander worked as return preparers at Tax World and another tax preparation firm in Waco between 2012 and 2017. Loyd also served as manager, and Brandon was Loyd’s assistant manager at times. Together, they conspired to prepare and file tax returns which fraudulently claimed refunds their clients were not entitled to receive.

As manager, Loyd instructed some of her coconspirators how to prepare the false returns – according to IRS Criminal Investigation. For some clients, the conspirators completely fabricated employment, wage and tax withholding information on their clients’ returns. For others, they altered the wages and withholdings legitimately reported to the IRS by their employers. In all, the conspirators caused a tax loss exceeding $1.8 million.

Loyd and Sais also pleaded guilty to wire fraud stemming from their false applications in for PPP loans. Loyd’s fraud allowed her to receive approximately $18,000 in PPP funds, while Sais’s fraud gained her more than $14,000.

IRS Criminal Investigation says that in addition to prison sentences, Loyd, Sais and Brandon were each ordered to pay $918,396 in restitution to the United States. Par and Alexander also were ordered to pay this amount – along with Par serving five years of probation and Alexander serving 40 months of probation.

Trial Attorneys Patrick Elwell, Matthew Hicks and Wilson Stamm of the Justice Department’s Tax Division prosecuted the case. IRS-CI conducted the investigation.