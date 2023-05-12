Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police have tracked down an 18-year-old man they have sought since November 2022 in an incident in which shots were fired at car in east Waco.

Javante Carpenter is facing multiple charges in connection with this incident. Police were initially called to the 4300 block of Bellmead Drive to assist officers on the call. When they arrived, they discovered the victims’ vehicle was shot at near the 1300 block of East Waco Drive as the victims were heading toward Bellmead.

An investigation resulted in Carpenter being identified as a suspect. A warrant was issued, and he was spotted on Thursday and taken into custody.

Carpenter was booked into the McLennan County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and deadly conduct.