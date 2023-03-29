Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police have identified the teen shot and killed near Guthrie Park Tuesday as 16-year-old Justin Sharp.

Waco Police were called to the 3300 block of Brookview Drive on a report of shots fired at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday and found the victim with what was described as a severe gunshot wound. Officers immediately started CPR on Sharp, then transported him to a local hospital – where he was pronounced dead.

Police have been looking for a suspect, with no one in custody as of Wednesday morning. Police say they do believe this was an isolated incident.

The Waco ISD released a statement to FOX 44 News, confirming Sharp was a student at Waco High School.

“On behalf of Waco ISD, I express our heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends, and classmates of Justin during this very difficult time,” said Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon.

The school district is providing access to crisis counselors to students on campus. The Employee Assistance Program at Waco ISD is also available to provide counseling resources to employees.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 254-753-4357.