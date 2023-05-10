WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco community is invited to a Remembrance Ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of the 1953 Tornado.

The City of Waco says the ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the tornado memorial on the corner of N 4th Street and Austin Avenue. Members of City Council will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony and a moment of silence, with remarks from Mayor Dillon Meek. Honor Guards with the Waco Fire and Police Departments will also participate in the ceremony.

A limited supply of flowers will be available for the public to leave at the memorial site throughout the day as a tribute.

The 1953 Tornado devastated downtown Waco at the end of the business day – killing 114 people, injuring 600 and destroying hundreds of buildings.