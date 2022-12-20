Waco, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open the Sul Ross Community Center at 1414 Jefferson Avenue as a warming center based on the predicted weather forecast.

The Sul Ross Community Center will open Thursday, December 22, at 3 p.m. and remain open through Saturday, December 24, at noon.

The center will be available to the public for 24 hours as a warming center to assist residents of Waco-McLennan County in relief from the cold. Cots, blankets, Meals Ready to Eat, and bottled water will be available.

Support workers and security will be on-site for the operations of the center.

Pets are accepted as long as they are in a crate