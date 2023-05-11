WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Thursday, May 11, 2023 marks the 70th Anniversary of when one of the most devastating and deadliest tornadoes ripped through downtown Waco.

Members of the community gathered to remember the lives lost and to place flowers in front of the memorial.

On May 11, 1953, many lives, businesses, and the City of Waco were forever changed. A life just like 81-year-old survivor Bill Johnson, who was twelve years old at the time.

“Waco was a nice little country town, and what it changed to was a devastation and nearly a total devastation. It wasn’t, but it seemed like it at the time. Everything that you saw was destroyed in many cases,” shared Johnson.

The F-5 twister destroyed homes, injured over half a thousand people, and killed 114 people.

Waco Mayor Dillion Meek, alongside multiple Central Texas agencies, honored and remembered the history of what happened 70 years ago.

Waco PD Police Chief Sheryl Victorian expressed her support on behalf of the Waco Police Department, and highlighted why it is important to remember historic events like today’s.

“Today is a very special day in this community after experiencing a devastating tornado like that, and then being able to come together to make this city what it is today. It is our obligation, actually, to remember at times like this, to remember the shoulders that we stand on,” says Chief Victorian.

The city will also host its annual Waco Walks Tornado Remembrance Walk on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. The walk will take place at the memorial site on the corner of 4th Street and Austin Avenue.

Johnson has one last remark about the communities’ ability to bounce back after such devastation, “The tornado was absolutely the turning point of Waco in such a way that we were either going to cave in and give up or survive. And we chose to survive.”