Waco, Tx (FOX44) – The Waco Transit System has announced it will be continuing its tradition of service to fight drunk driving by offering free rides on New Year’s Eve for those who might otherwise be tempted to drive while over the limit.

Waco Transit System and Tow King will once again be partnering for “Safe Ride

Home” as an opportunity to make a difference on one of the most vulnerable

nights of the year when it comes to people getting behind the wheel when they

should be getting a safe ride. For those needing an unexpected safe ride, Tow

King is offering free vehicle tows home.

The idea behind “Safe Ride Home” is to support responsible drinking and,

ultimately, save lives. This has been a very successful program that WTS has been offering

annually as a free service to the community. “Our goal is simple… to keep the

streets of Waco safe on New Year’s Eve. If even one life is spared because

someone chose to secure a safe ride home, then our purpose was

accomplished. We have vehicles available and drivers willing to give up their

holiday.”

 Service hours are from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

 Call (254) 750-1620 to schedule your free trip or determine your coverage

area (within the Waco urbanized area).

 WTS will deliver people safely TO AND FROM their New Year’s Eve

destination.

 Group bookings are available.

 Groups need to be picked up and dropped off at the same location.

 Reservations are preferred, but same-day requests will also be accepted

(based on availability).

 Free vehicle tows can be arranged by calling Tow King directly at (254)

666-5484.

For more information about the WTS “Safe Ride Home” project, call (254) 750-

750-1620.