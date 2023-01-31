Waco (FOX 44) — The winter weather is not stopping the Waco Transit system from serving the community this week. That doesn’t mean that bus drivers aren’t slowing down.

Waco Transit System Director of Operations Charles Parham says the drivers are constantly updated on road conditions through the communication system.

He also recommends the public pay attention to FOX 44 News and Waco Transit’s Facebook page for any updates.

“I would ask that they have a plan B if for some reason we are not able to get out. So we’re not an emergency service. Our our service is limited as long as the weather allows us to operate safely,” Parham said.

Bus riders are urged to leave early when going to the bus stop on icy days and dress warmly to make sure they arrive on time. The buses will be running on an hourly basis.

Waco Transit’s maintenance director has workers come in three to four hours early to prepare the buses ahead of time. The drivers come in an hour early to make sure there are enough people to operate the vehicles.

The plan for Wednesday is to start service at 9:30 a.m. and end at 7:15 p.m.